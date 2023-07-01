Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with two RBI), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Athletics.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .193 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 43.9% of his 57 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (29.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.207
|AVG
|.177
|.240
|OBP
|.247
|.326
|SLG
|.266
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|21/3
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
