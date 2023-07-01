Poona Ford: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Poona Ford's 2023 season begins on September 11 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is slated for 8:15 PM ET.
Poona Ford Injury Status
Ford is currently not on the injured list.
Poona Ford 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|35 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Poona Ford 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1.0
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
