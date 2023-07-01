The 2023 campaign kicks off for Quincy Williams when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills match up at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Quincy Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently listed as active.

Quincy Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 106 Tackles (12.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Quincy Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 1.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 1.0 3.0 10 0 1

