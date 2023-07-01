At +2500, Quinnen Williams holds the 10th-best odds in the league to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Quinnen Williams 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +2500 10th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Quinnen Williams Insights

With 12.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 55 tackles in 16 games, Williams was an important player on defense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best by surrendering just 189.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 15th on offense (219 passing yards per game).

New York totaled 99.2 rushing yards per game on offense (25th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 16th on defense with 121.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

