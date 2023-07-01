Quinnen Williams: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Quinnen Williams is set to hit the gridiron on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the New York Jets square off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Quinnen Williams Injury Status
Williams is currently not listed as injured.
Quinnen Williams 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|55 Tackles (12 for loss), 12 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Quinnen Williams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Browns
|0.5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|0.5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Bills
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
