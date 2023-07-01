Quinton Jefferson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Quinton Jefferson is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.
Quinton Jefferson Injury Status
Jefferson is currently not on the injury report.
Quinton Jefferson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|29 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Quinton Jefferson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Jets
|1.5
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
