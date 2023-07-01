Rakeem Nunez-Roches is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Injury Status

Nunez-Roches is currently not on the injury report.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

