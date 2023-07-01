Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills will match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Douglas' stats in the article below.

Rasul Douglas Injury Status

Douglas is currently not on the injury report.

Rasul Douglas 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
32 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Rasul Douglas 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 8 0 1
Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 1 2
Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 1
Week 4 Lions 0.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 2
Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 5 0 0
Week 8 Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

