The 2023 campaign kicks off for Reggie Gilliam when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets come together at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Reggie Gilliam Injury Status

Gilliam is currently listed as active.

Reggie Gilliam 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 10 TAR, 8 REC, 69 YDS, 1 TD

Reggie Gilliam Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 12.90 404 93 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.54 413 111 2023 ADP - 769 156

Other Bills Players

Reggie Gilliam 2022 Game Log

