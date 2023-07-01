The 2023 campaign kicks off for Reggie Gilliam when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets come together at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Reggie Gilliam Injury Status
Gilliam is currently listed as active.
Reggie Gilliam 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD
|10 TAR, 8 REC, 69 YDS, 1 TD
Reggie Gilliam Fantasy Insights
|
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|12.90
|404
|93
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.54
|413
|111
|2023 ADP
|-
|769
|156
Reggie Gilliam 2022 Game Log
