With +15000 odds to win the MVP award this season, Saquon Barkley is a long shot for the award (31st-best odds in league). And that's not all, as he has other props you can wager on, too. Below, we outline the available options.

Saquon Barkley 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Saquon Barkley Insights

A season ago Barkley racked up 1,312 rushing yards (82.0 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. He added 57 catches for 338 yards (21.1 per game).

The Giants, who were 15th in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 50.0% of the time while running the football 50.0% of the time.

New York ranked 27th in run defense last season (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

