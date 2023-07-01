Saquon Barkley: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants opening the year with a contest versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Saquon Barkley Injury Status
Barkley is currently not listed as injured.
Saquon Barkley 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|295 CAR, 1,312 YDS (4.4 YPC), 10 TD
|76 TAR, 57 REC, 338 YDS, 0 TD
Saquon Barkley Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|227.00
|23
|6
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|205.92
|36
|6
|2023 ADP
|-
|10
|5
Saquon Barkley 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Titans
|18
|164
|1
|6
|30
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|21
|72
|0
|3
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|14
|81
|1
|4
|45
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|31
|146
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|13
|70
|1
|3
|36
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|22
|83
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|24
|110
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|20
|53
|1
|3
|9
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|35
|152
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|15
|22
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|11
|39
|1
|4
|13
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|18
|63
|1
|5
|18
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|9
|28
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|18
|87
|1
|5
|33
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|14
|84
|1
|8
|49
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|12
|58
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|9
|53
|2
|5
|56
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|9
|61
|0
|2
|21
|0
