The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants opening the year with a contest versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Saquon Barkley Injury Status

Barkley is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Saquon Barkley NFL MVP Odds

Saquon Barkley 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 295 CAR, 1,312 YDS (4.4 YPC), 10 TD 76 TAR, 57 REC, 338 YDS, 0 TD

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 227.00 23 6 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 205.92 36 6 2023 ADP - 10 5

Saquon Barkley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Titans 18 164 1 6 30 0 Week 2 Panthers 21 72 0 3 16 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 81 1 4 45 0 Week 4 Bears 31 146 0 2 16 0 Week 5 @Packers 13 70 1 3 36 0 Week 6 Ravens 22 83 1 3 12 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 24 110 0 4 25 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 20 53 1 3 9 0 Week 10 Texans 35 152 1 1 8 0 Week 11 Lions 15 22 0 2 13 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 39 1 4 13 0 Week 13 Commanders 18 63 1 5 18 0 Week 14 Eagles 9 28 0 2 20 0 Week 15 @Commanders 18 87 1 5 33 0 Week 16 @Vikings 14 84 1 8 49 0 Week 17 Colts 12 58 0 2 -5 0 Wild Card @Vikings 9 53 2 5 56 0 Divisional @Eagles 9 61 0 2 21 0

