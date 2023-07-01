At +3000, Sauce Gardner holds the sixth-best odds in the NFL to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Sauce Gardner 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +3000 6th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Sauce Gardner Insights

Gardner has amassed nine tackles and one pass defended In two games for the Jets.

While the Jets' pass defense ranks 21st with 232.5 passing yards allowed per game, they've been worse on offense, ranking second-worst (134 passing yards per game).

New York ranks 12th in run offense (118 rushing yards per game) and 20th in run defense (115.5 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Quinnen Williams +3000 (6th in NFL) Sauce Gardner +3000 (6th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +5000 (14th in NFL) Breece Hall +5000 (18th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +5000 (18th in NFL) Zach Wilson +15000 (28th in NFL) Dalvin Cook +15000 (61st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (77th in NFL)

