Solomon Thomas is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Solomon Thomas Injury Status

Thomas is currently listed as active.

Is Thomas your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Solomon Thomas 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Thomas and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jets Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Solomon Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.