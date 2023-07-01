Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets is +50000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and information on Dinwiddie.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Spencer Dinwiddie MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Think Spencer Dinwiddie will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Spencer Dinwiddie 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 14.8 384 Rebounds 4.1 106 Assists 6.8 176 Steals 0.9 23 Blocks 0.2 6 FG% 40.4% 126-for-312 3P% 32.2% 55-for-171

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Spencer Dinwiddie's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT

NBA TV, YES, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.