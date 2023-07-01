The 2023 season kicks off for Stefon Diggs when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets square off at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Stefon Diggs Injury Status

Diggs is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Stefon Diggs NFL MVP Odds

Stefon Diggs 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 154 TAR, 108 REC, 1,429 YDS, 11 TD

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 208.60 29 5 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 179.11 46 5 2023 ADP - 12 5

Stefon Diggs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 9 8 122 1 Week 2 Titans 15 12 148 3 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 7 74 0 Week 4 @Ravens 6 4 62 0 Week 5 Steelers 11 8 102 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 13 10 148 1 Week 8 Packers 8 6 108 1 Week 9 @Jets 10 5 93 0 Week 10 Vikings 16 12 128 0 Week 11 Browns 5 4 48 1 Week 12 @Lions 15 8 77 1 Week 13 @Patriots 9 7 92 1 Week 14 Jets 5 3 37 0 Week 15 Dolphins 9 5 60 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 2 26 0 Week 18 Patriots 10 7 104 1 Wild Card Dolphins 9 7 114 0 Divisional Bengals 10 4 35 0

