Sterling Shepard is set to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants clash with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Sterling Shepard Injury Status

Shepard is currently not on the injured list.

Sterling Shepard 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 24 TAR, 13 REC, 154 YDS, 1 TD

Sterling Shepard Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 21.40 345 132 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 43.21 275 107 2023 ADP - 321 106

Other Giants Players

Sterling Shepard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 4 2 71 1 Week 2 Panthers 10 6 34 0 Week 3 Cowboys 10 5 49 0

