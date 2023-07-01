The Syracuse Orange have an over/under for wins this season of 6.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive group.

Looking to place a futures bet on Syracuse's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Syracuse Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +125 -145 44.4%

Bet on Syracuse's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Orange's 2022 Performance

Syracuse sported the 76th-ranked offense last year (374.7 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking 21st-best with only 329.3 yards allowed per game.

Syracuse ranked 67th in passing yards last season (231.6 per game), but it excelled on defense, ranking 14th-best in FBS with 184.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Last season Cuse was 5-2 at home, but had just two road wins.

The Orange won one game as underdogs (1-5) and went 6-1 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Syracuse's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Garrett Shrader QB 2,636 YDS (64.7%) / 17 TD / 7 INT

454 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 34.9 RUSH YPG Sean Tucker RB 1,058 YDS / 11 TD / 81.4 YPG / 5.1 YPC

36 REC / 249 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 19.2 REC YPG Oronde Gadsden II WR 61 REC / 975 YDS / 6 TD / 75.0 YPG Devaughn Cooper WR 36 REC / 485 YDS / 3 TD / 37.3 YPG Marlowe Wax LB 52 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK Caleb Okechukwu DL 36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK / 1 INT Mikel Jones LB 51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Steve Linton DL 15 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Orange's Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year, the Orange will be playing the 53rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

In terms of difficulty, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Syracuse will be facing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Syracuse has seven games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.

Syracuse 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Colgate September 2 - - 2 Western Michigan September 9 - - 3 @ Purdue September 16 - - 4 Army September 23 - - 5 Clemson September 30 - - 6 @ North Carolina October 7 - - 7 @ Florida State October 14 - - 9 @ Virginia Tech October 26 - - 10 Boston College November 3 - - 11 Pittsburgh November 11 - - 12 @ Georgia Tech November 18 - - 13 Wake Forest November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.