The 2023 campaign kicks off for Taylor Rapp when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets come together at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Taylor Rapp Injury Status

Rapp is currently not on the injury report.

Taylor Rapp 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 92 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Taylor Rapp 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 49ers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 2.0 5 0 1

