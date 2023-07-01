Terrel Bernard's 2023 campaign begins on September 11 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is slated for 8:15 PM ET.

Terrel Bernard Injury Status

Bernard is currently not on the injured list.

Terrel Bernard 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Bills Players

Terrel Bernard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

