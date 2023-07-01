Terrel Bernard: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Terrel Bernard's 2023 campaign begins on September 11 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is slated for 8:15 PM ET.
Terrel Bernard Injury Status
Bernard is currently not on the injured list.
Terrel Bernard 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|16 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Terrel Bernard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
