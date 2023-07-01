Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants will play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. All of DeVito's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Tommy DeVito Injury Status

DeVito is currently listed as active.

Tommy DeVito 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 2-for-7 (28.6%), -1 YDS (-0.1 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 4 CAR, 12 YDS, 1 TD

Tommy DeVito Fantasy Insights

In Week 8 against the New York Jets, DeVito put up 7.2 fantasy points, compiling -1 passing yards with zero touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 12 rushing yards and one TD with his legs.

Other Giants Players

Tommy DeVito 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Jets 2 7 -1 0 0 4 12 1

