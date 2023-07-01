Trent Sherfield: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Trent Sherfield is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Buffalo Bills kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Jets on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.
Trent Sherfield Injury Status
Sherfield is currently not on the injured list.
Trent Sherfield 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|51 TAR, 30 REC, 417 YDS, 2 TD
Trent Sherfield Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|53.70
|230
|86
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|30.20
|334
|131
|2023 ADP
|-
|806
|249
Other Bills Players
Trent Sherfield 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|6
|4
|55
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|4
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|3
|3
|44
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|3
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|5
|4
|63
|1
|Week 12
|Texans
|5
|2
|33
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|3
|1
|75
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|6
|2
|30
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|2
|0
|0
|0
