Trevor Siemian and the New York Jets will play the Miami Dolphins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday in Week 12 of the 2023 campaign. All of Siemian's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Trevor Siemian Injury Status

Siemian is currently not on the injured list.

Trevor Siemian 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 15-for-26 (57.7%), 184 YDS (7.1 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT 4 CAR, 8 YDS, 0 TD

Trevor Siemian 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 14 25 179 1 1 4 8 0

