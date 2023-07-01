Von Miller is +6000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 22nd-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Von Miller 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +6000 22nd Bet $100 to win $6,000

Von Miller Insights

Miller had 21 tackles, 10.0 TFL, eight sacks, and two passes defended last year.

The Bills compiled 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season (seventh in the NFL), and they ranked 15th defensively with 214.6 passing yards allowed per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 104.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked seventh on offense (139.5 rushing yards per game).

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

