Wan'Dale Robinson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Wan'Dale Robinson is set to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status
Robinson is currently not on the injury report.
Wan'Dale Robinson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|31 TAR, 23 REC, 227 YDS, 1 TD
Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|28.60
|316
|118
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|53.74
|258
|99
|2023 ADP
|-
|240
|83
Other Giants Players
Wan'Dale Robinson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Titans
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|4
|3
|37
|1
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|13
|9
|100
|0
