Wan'Dale Robinson is set to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently not on the injury report.

Wan'Dale Robinson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 31 TAR, 23 REC, 227 YDS, 1 TD

Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 28.60 316 118 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 53.74 258 99 2023 ADP - 240 83

Other Giants Players

Wan'Dale Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 1 1 5 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 37 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 8 6 50 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 3 2 15 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 20 0 Week 11 Lions 13 9 100 0

