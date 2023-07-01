The 2023 season kicks off for Xavier McKinney when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys match up at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Xavier McKinney Injury Status

McKinney is currently not on the injury report.

Xavier McKinney 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Xavier McKinney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Divisional @Eagles 1.0 1.0 8 0 1

