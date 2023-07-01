Xavier McKinney: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Xavier McKinney when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys match up at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Xavier McKinney Injury Status
McKinney is currently not on the injury report.
Is McKinney your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Xavier McKinney 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|44 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Rep McKinney and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Giants Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier McKinney 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|2
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.