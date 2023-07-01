Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (45-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (4-5) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-2).

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, New York has come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (361 total, 4.5 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule