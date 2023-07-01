How to Watch the Yankees vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Saturday.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- New York ranks 14th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 17th in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.210 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Severino will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jon Gray
|6/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/27/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Paul Blackburn
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-4
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
