The St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) and New York Yankees (45-36) square off in the first of a three-game series on Saturday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET. The Cardinals are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the Yankees a series win over the Athletics.

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (4-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Severino (1-2) for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (4-5, 4.95 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.

Severino is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Severino will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, June 19, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .280 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 15 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.