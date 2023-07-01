With +25000 odds to win the MVP award this season, Zach Wilson is a long shot for the award (47th-best odds in league).

Zach Wilson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +25000 47th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Zach Wilson Insights

Last year Wilson totaled 1,688 yards passing (187.6 per game), going 132-for-242 (54.5%) with six TDs and seven INTs.

In addition he picked up 102 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.3 yards per game.

The Jets called a pass on 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. Their offense was 29th in the league in points scored.

On the defensive side of the ball, New York was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best by allowing only 189.4 passing yards per game. It ranked 15th on offense (219 passing yards per game).

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

