Zach Wilson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Zach Wilson when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills play at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Zach Wilson Injury Status
Wilson is currently listed as active.
Zach Wilson 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|132-for-242 (54.5%), 1,688 YDS (7 YPA), 6 TD, 7 INT
|28 CAR, 102 YDS, 1 TD
Zach Wilson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|97.92
|141
|31
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.46
|376
|44
|2023 ADP
|-
|496
|52
Zach Wilson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|18
|36
|252
|1
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|14
|21
|210
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Week 6
|@Packers
|10
|18
|110
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|16
|26
|121
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|20
|41
|355
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|18
|25
|154
|1
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|9
|22
|77
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|18
|35
|317
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|9
|18
|92
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
