Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the NFL as of December 31.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- Bills games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- On offense, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by averaging 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
- At home last year, the Bills were 7-1. On the road, they were 6-2.
- In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-2.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).
- In addition, Allen ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, catching 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).
- On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 760 yards (58.5 per game).
- In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).
- Matt Milano totaled three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games last year.
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
