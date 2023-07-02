DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .228 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.

LeMahieu is batting .211 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 21 games this year (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games.

He has scored in 24 of 69 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .268 AVG .189 .326 OBP .261 .457 SLG .291 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 34/9 K/BB 34/13 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings