Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .248.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 81), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.236
|AVG
|.262
|.326
|OBP
|.325
|.420
|SLG
|.400
|13
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|14
|27/21
|K/BB
|19/14
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
