On Sunday, Harrison Bader (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks while batting .262.

In 22 of 35 games this year (62.9%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.1% of his games this year, Bader has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 14 .216 AVG .327 .253 OBP .333 .392 SLG .577 6 XBH 6 3 HR 3 10 RBI 13 10/3 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings