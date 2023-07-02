Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the New York Jets are seventh in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.
- On the defensive side of the ball, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
- The Jets posted three wins at home last year and four on the road.
- New York won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets won only twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped set the tone with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of July 2 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
