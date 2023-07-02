Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .213 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this year (21.7%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.219
|AVG
|.206
|.250
|OBP
|.260
|.329
|SLG
|.279
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|4
|12/3
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.
