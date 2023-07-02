The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .136 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 26 games this season (34.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games in 2023, and 9% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .089 AVG .194 .163 OBP .225 .289 SLG .639 3 XBH 6 3 HR 5 3 RBI 10 15/4 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings