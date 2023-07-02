Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-11) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (10-4) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES Favorite: Liberty (-15.5)

Liberty (-15.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 85 Liberty 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Storm

Pick ATS: Storm (+15.5)

Storm (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (162.5)

Liberty vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

New York's record against the spread is 6-7-0.

The Liberty have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 15.5-point favorite or greater this season.

New York has seen eight of its 13 games go over the point total.

Liberty outings this year have an average total of 168.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 87.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank sixth with 81.3 points allowed per contest.

New York is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 37.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Liberty rank ninth in the WNBA at 14 turnovers per contest, but they are forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Liberty have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (10.3) and best in three-point percentage (38.1%).

With 7.4 treys conceded per game, the Liberty are sixth in the WNBA. They are allowing a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks ninth in the league.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2023, 60.5% of them have been two-pointers (67.0% of the team's made baskets) and 39.5% have been three-pointers (33.0%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.