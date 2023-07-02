The injury report for the New York Liberty (10-4) heading into their matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-11) currently includes just one player. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 2 from Climate Pledge Arena.

The Liberty enter this contest on the heels of a 98-81 loss to the Aces on Thursday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.7 0.2 0.6

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 22.1 points per contest (third in league) and 9.9 rebounds (fourth in league), while also putting up 3.9 assists.

Courtney Vandersloot leads her team in assists per contest (8.4), and also averages 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, she posts 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 10.2 points, 1.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney averages 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc (sixth in WNBA) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 167.5

