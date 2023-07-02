The Seattle Storm (4-11) host Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (10-4) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, July 2. The game tips off at 6:00 PM ET.

New York fell to Las Vegas 98-81 in its last game. Stewart led the way with 16 points, followed by Jonquel Jones with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. With a final score of 99-97, Seattle lost to Minnesota the last time out. Jewell Loyd led the team (41 PTS, 9 REB, 42.9 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT).

Liberty vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-375 to win)

Liberty (-375 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+290 to win)

Storm (+290 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 87.5 points per game. Defensively, they rank sixth with 81.3 points allowed per contest.

New York is allowing 33.9 boards per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has shined by averaging 37.1 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 23.8 per game (best in WNBA).

New York ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Liberty, who are draining 10.3 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 38.1% from three-point land (best).

New York ranks sixth in the WNBA with 7.4 treys allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have scored at a lower rate at home than on the road in the 2023 season (87.4 at home versus 87.6 on the road), and have surrendered fewer points in home games than away from home (80.3 opponent points per home game versus 82.3 on the road).

In home games, New York averages 38.7 rebounds, while on the road it averages 35.4. It allows its opponents to grab 33.9 both home and away.

The Liberty average 24.6 assists per home game, 1.6 more than their average on the road in 2023 (23.0). In 2023, New York has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (14.7 turnovers per game at home versus 13.3 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (12.0 per game at home versus 11.6 on the road).

In 2023 the Liberty are averaging 10.1 made three-pointers at home and 10.4 away, while shooting 37.0% from distance at home compared to 39.2% away.

In 2023 New York averages 7.4 three-pointers conceded both at home and away, allowing 33.3% shooting from deep at home compared to 39.4% away.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-3).

The Liberty have gone 4-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter (66.7%).

New York has beaten the spread six times in 13 games.

New York has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Liberty have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

