Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .263 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .206 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 31.0% of his games this year (18 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 27
.207 AVG .205
.240 OBP .269
.326 SLG .289
5 XBH 5
3 HR 1
9 RBI 10
21/3 K/BB 17/7
3 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.52), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
