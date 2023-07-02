Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .263 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .206 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 31.0% of his games this year (18 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .207 AVG .205 .240 OBP .269 .326 SLG .289 5 XBH 5 3 HR 1 9 RBI 10 21/3 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings