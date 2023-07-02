How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings take the court at College Park Center.
Today's WNBA Games
The Dallas Wings play the Washington Mystics
The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Wings on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 7-8
- WAS Record: 9-6
- DAL Stats: 84.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- WAS Stats: 80.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 75.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -192
- WAS Odds to Win: +157
- Total: 164 points
The Atlanta Dream take on the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 6-8
- LAS Record: 7-9
- ATL Stats: 84.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.9 Opp. PPG (12th)
- LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.9 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -161
- LAS Odds to Win: +134
- Total: 167.5 points
The Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky
The Sky look to pull off an away win at the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 5-10
- CHI Record: 7-9
- IND Stats: 81.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CHI Stats: 78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- IND Odds to Win: -147
- CHI Odds to Win: +121
- Total: 161.5 points
The Seattle Storm face the New York Liberty
The Liberty take to the home court of the Storm on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 4-11
- NYL Record: 10-4
- SEA Stats: 80.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
- NYL Stats: 87.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -393
- SEA Odds to Win: +302
- Total: 167.5 points
