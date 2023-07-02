The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will take the field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -115 -105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. New York and its opponent have topped the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.2.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 60.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (31-20).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, New York has a record of 31-20 (60.8%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-43-4 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 21-18 22-8 24-29 37-32 9-5

