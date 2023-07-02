The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field at Busch Stadium against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 117 total home runs.

New York is 13th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

New York ranks 15th in runs scored with 371 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.222).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Cole has recorded 11 quality starts this year.

Cole is looking to pick up his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals L 11-4 Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Jameson Taillon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.