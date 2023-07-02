Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (46-37) on Sunday, July 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals (34-48), who will answer with Jordan Montgomery. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (5-7, 3.52 ERA)

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 31-20 (winning 60.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-1 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

