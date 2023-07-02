Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Cardinals on July 2, 2023
Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 34 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .248/.326/.411 on the season.
- Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 27
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI.
- He has a .267/.360/.425 slash line so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 27
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (5-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 17th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Montgomery has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|5.2
|4
|4
|1
|5
|1
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 90 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .289/.379/.498 on the season.
- Goldschmidt has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 54 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.324/.487 so far this year.
- Arenado brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
