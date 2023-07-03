Anthony Rizzo and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles and Tyler Wells on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with 76 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .425.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

In 68.8% of his 77 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 11.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Rizzo has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .320 AVG .205 .400 OBP .314 .523 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 32/17 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings