Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles and Tyler Wells on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with 76 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .425.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- In 68.8% of his 77 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 11.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Rizzo has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.320
|AVG
|.205
|.400
|OBP
|.314
|.523
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|32/17
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wells (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
