Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.
- In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), McKinney has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this year.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.314
|AVG
|.172
|.333
|OBP
|.200
|.771
|SLG
|.207
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), first in WHIP (.885), and 26th in K/9 (9.2).
