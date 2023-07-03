DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (46 of 70), with multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (30.0%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.268
|AVG
|.183
|.326
|OBP
|.253
|.457
|SLG
|.282
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|34/9
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.