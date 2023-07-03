Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .195 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 35 games (34.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .159 AVG .231 .221 OBP .296 .317 SLG .477 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 18/4 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings